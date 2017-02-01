

“We have also noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention... Exercises such as yesterday’s orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also. Only a credible crackdown on the mastermind of the Mumbai terrorist attack and terrorist organisations involved in cross border terrorism would be proof of Pakistan's sincerity,” MEA spokesman Vikas Swarup said.

With the Trump administration mounting pressure, Pakistani authorities had last night put Saeed and four others under detention under an anti-terrorism Act.

Swarup said the government had seen reports of Pakistan’s Interior Ministry having placed the JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniyet Foundation on the watchlist and also the notification under which the foundation has been included in the second schedule of their anti-terror legislation under UN Security Council Resolution number 1267.

Meanwhile, in an unusual move, Pakistan’s army today said the detention of Hafiz Saeed was a ‘policy decision in the national interest’ as the government announced that the JuD leader’s 90-day house arrest could be extended if required.

“The detention is a policy decision taken in the national interest. The relevant department may give more information in a day or two and the situation will become clearer,” military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters in Rawalpindi.

Saeed and four other JuD leaders were put under house arrest after an order of detention was issued by Punjab Province’s Interior Ministry yesterday in pursuance to a directive from the Federal Interior Ministry on January 27.

His aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz – were detained and placed under house arrest in Chauburji near JuD’s Lahore headquarters. – PTI