The survey also advocated a Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme as an alternative scheme for poverty reduction in place of various ongoing social welfare programmes, even as the Niti Aayog has already said India does not have the necessary financial resources for the project.

“Demonetisation has had short-term costs but holds the potential for long-term benefits,” said the survey tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, calling for follow-up actions to minimise the costs and maximise the benefits.

Areas listed include fast, demand-driven remonetisation, further tax reforms, including bringing land and real estate into GST, reducing tax rates and stamp duties, and acting to allay the anxieties on overzealous tax administration.

“These actions would allow growth to return to trend in 2017-18, following a temporary decline in 2016-17,” said the survey, while predicting the GDP to expand by 6.75-7.5 per cent in the next fiscal, with inflation already having moderated to around 3.4 per cent at December-end.

“Core inflation has, however, been more stable, hovering around 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent for the year so far,” the Survey said. “The outlook for the year as a whole is for CPI inflation to be below the RBI’s target of 5 per cent, a trend likely to be assisted by demonetisation,” it added.

The Survey has sharply cut the GDP growth for 2016-17 to 6.5 per cent, from 7.6 per cent last financial year. Elaborating on the rationale behind its GDP growth estimate for the next fiscal, the Survey said demonetised cash will be replenished by end- March 2017 and the economy would revert to the normal thereafter.

Though it provides a detailed table on the impact of the ban on Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, the Survey, however, gives no figures on the increase in deposits by way of old currency. It says that bank deposits increased sharply through end-December, that they will decline and probably settle at a slightly higher level, it doesn’t say how much was the deposit increase. – IANS