

Priests performing rituals on the occasion of Me-dam-me-phi, at Botahghuli in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos Priests performing rituals on the occasion of Me-dam-me-phi, at Botahghuli in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

This was announced by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while taking part at the central celebration of Me-Dam-Me-Phi organized by the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Assam, at Habung in Dhemaji district today.

“The foundation of a disciplined and strong society rests on its inherent ethos, rituals, and art and culture. Chaolung Siu Ka Pha set the tone for a harmonious Assam by unifying the ethos and values of different communities living during his time. He faced many challenges in his pursuit for a greater Assam, but adversities could never defeat him. Therefore, keeping his ideology alive will be the best tribute that we can offer to this great founder of Ahom dynasty,” said the Chief Minister.

Laying stress on development of the State, Sonowal said that five more bridges will soon be constructed over the Brahmaputra, completion of which will unleash a new era of progress on the north bank.

The Ahom community observed Me-Dam-Me-Phi, one of their most sacred rituals, across the State today. Members of the community offered prayers in memory of their forefathers with traditional fanfare. Functions were held across the State to celebrate the occasion and people from other communities too participated in the celebrations with equal enthusiasm.

The celebrations also witnessed the participation of the young generation in large numbers.

Though over time some changes have taken place in performing the ritual, the basic features however remained the same. Annually, this ritual is observed to seek blessings of the ancestors and to honour their souls. It is the belief of the community that if the ritual is not observed, it will invite the wrath of the forefathers and there will be crisis on earth.

In Guwahati the festival was centrally celebrated at Notboma by the community. The function was attended by Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who urged the gathering to learn from the past and build a greater Assam.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi also took part in the celebration here and sought the blessings of the ancestors.