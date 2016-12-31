The festival, organised under the aegis of North East Theatre Academy (NETA), Dergaon in association with several other organisations and individuals of greater Dergaon will be held from January 2-6 at the Marwari Panchayat Dharamshala here.

Five highly popular Hindi dramas will be staged by the Rangmandal of the National School of Drama (NSD). The dramas that will be staged are Ghasiram Kotwal of Vijay Tendulkar, Ghazab Teri Ada of Waman Kendre, Adha Chand of Tripurary Sarma, Taj Mahal Ka Tender of Ajay Shukla and Lagi Lagan of Waman Kndre.

According to NETA Director Simanta Phukan, the plays will start at 6.15 pm every day. The president of the organising committee Pradip Khadaria and the president of NETA Nurul Sultan urged the audience to enjoy the dramas accordingly.

It may perhaps be pertinent to add here that NETA has been offering a platform to budding talents of drama and acting in the greater Dergaon area since 2006.