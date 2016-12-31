Police and security forces claimed that Narzary was an National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Songbijit) cadre, who was killed when he had challenged the security personnel.

The agitating villagers demanded a probe into the killing. They maintained that Narzary was innocent, and that he was not associated with any outfit or organisation.

The villagers called off their protest when the Chirang district administration assured them of full cooperation in any probe related to the killing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has instructed Lower Assam Commissioner Md MU Ahmed to conduct a probe into the killing, a press note issued by the Chirang District Information and Public Relations Officer said.