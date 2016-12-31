Shamim Ahmed Laskar, Project Officer at DDMA Cachar said “we received good response and people participated with great interest in the five street plays we conducted across the city yesterday. Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Viswanathan is leading the campaigns.

“We urged the citizens to increase the frequency of downloading the Swachata Mode mobile application and also explained how to use it,” Laskar said. He informed that with spontaneous participation of the people, the objective to make Silchar a clean city will be accomplished.