Correspondent
SILCHAR, Dec 30 - In a bid to add fillip to the preparatory efforts to motivate people of Silchar regarding the forthcoming Swachh Sarvekshan 2017, the Cachar district administration in association with the District Disaster Management Authority, Cachar and Shiv Durga Club organised street plays at various locations of the city here on Thursday.
Shamim Ahmed Laskar, Project Officer at DDMA Cachar said “we received good response and people participated with great interest in the five street plays we conducted across the city yesterday. Cachar Deputy Commissioner S Viswanathan is leading the campaigns.
“We urged the citizens to increase the frequency of downloading the Swachata Mode mobile application and also explained how to use it,” Laskar said. He informed that with spontaneous participation of the people, the objective to make Silchar a clean city will be accomplished.