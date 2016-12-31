Dilip Patgiri, former president of AJYCP, Anup Chetia, general secretary of ULFA, Biraj Kumar Talukdar, president of AJYCP, took part in the seminar. All the speakers expressed concern over the future of the indigenous people of the State. They held the view that the local people must exercise full rights on the resources of the State. They rued that the Central Government was not paying due attention to these demands.

For the safety and security of the indigenous people of the State, inner-line permit, separate citizenship for local people of the State and exclusive land rights for local people must be granted, AJYCP and other like-minded organisations demanded.

The speakers also opposed grant of citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshi migrants, maintaining that India is a secular country. The language and culture of Assam will be threatened if Hindu Bangladeshis get Indian citizenship, the speakers added.

A speaker lamented that history has ignored the contributions of Gomdhar Konwar to the freedom movement and the role of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind.

Prabin Chandra Das, district AJYCP president, conducted the seminar.