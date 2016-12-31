A wildlife activist working for an international wildlife organisation and currently based at Kaziranga said picnic revellers were often seen creating a noisy situation at Hatipathar area near the Kaziranga National Park and indulging in unethical behaviour. “These picnic revellers throw waste materials including non- biodegradable materials into the river which originate from the high mountains of Karbi Anglong and straight away moves downstream towards the Kaziranga National Park. The non-biodegradable materials are life-threatening. The Kohora river forms the lifeline for most of the wild animals at Kohora central range of Kaziranga National Park. It will have a detrimental effect on the wildlife unless checked by the administration,” said the expert, adding that the district administration of both Golaghat and Karbi Anglong must step in to control the increased pollution level at the river at the Hatipathar picnic spot, otherwise the day will not be far off when there would be rapid deaths of wild animals, either due to choking or digestive problems, as there are chances that wild animals might consume non-biodegradable materials along with the water.

A couple of years back some birds of a particular species were found dead while consuming wastes at Hatipathar picnic place. It was a case of severe toxicity. Sources at Karbi Anglong Soil Conservation Department at Kohora said that even though they had employed two persons to clean the areas during season time, but sometimes it is difficult to control the unruly picnic revellers. There should be some controlling mechanism to clean up the area and keep the river clean from any pollutants. Deer, calf of rhinos, elephants are likely to be killed from the consumption of non-biodegradable materials flowing in the river, sources added. The need of the hour is that the Kaziranga National Park authority should immediately bring to the notice of the civil administration the problems caused by picnic revellers so as to minimise water pollution.