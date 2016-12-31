The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, Ramen Deka, MP of Mangaldai HPC, Biswajit Daimari, RS MP, Rihon Daimari, PHE and Food and Civil Supplies Minister here near Deulguri in Harisinga.

“The State Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2000 crore for road development of the State and now we have started repairing and constructing roads including those in the BTC region”, he said adding that the State Government has already released Rs 2 crore each to the MLAs of the State for road development purpose. He hoped that the people would soon see the changes promised by the Government.

“The State Government would take all possible steps to provide a comfortable life and promote economic prosperity among the people by way of development of roads as roads are the lifelines of our economy,” the Chief Minister observed. The meeting was also addressed by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary who appealed to the people to become stakeholders in the speedy development launched by the Government for lasting peace and prosperity of the region.

On the same day, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones of bridges over Suklai, Barnadi and Nonai-Kala rivers and also took blessings from Harekrishna Mahanta Aata of Barangajuli Sankardev Satra near Suklai.