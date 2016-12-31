In Mumbai today, the city college was outplayed by Nirmala College Kochi 14-0 in the College Boys category.

On the other hand, the Government Higher Secondary School Panampally, Kochi registered a convincing 6-2 victory over Guwahati’s Rajdhar Bora HSS in the Senior Boys category. Arya Vidyapeeth College of Guwahati along with three other teams, Dakshin Guwahati Jr College, Rajdhar Bora HSS and Sundarbari High School spearhead the Guwahati challenge in the RFYS National Football Championship started today in Mumbai. All four teams have qualified to the RFYS championship winning their respective category City Leg finals held earlier this month here.