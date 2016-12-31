In two league matches played at the Latasil playground here today, River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre A team defeated their B team by 90 runs while in the second match, Gauhati Town Club posted a 60-run victory against Lokhra Cricket Coaching Centre.

In the final, GTC will play against Lokhra CCC.

Brief scores: River Rine CCC (A) 141/7 (Aditya Roy Choudhry 32, Priyangshu Dutta 29; Nirju Nath 4/37, Parvez Ali 2/40), River Rine CCC (B) 51 (Sumeet Basfor 2/6, Anmol Gohain Baruah 2/5, Debraj Sarma 2/5). GTC 114/6 (Yughandhar Singh 48, Sahid Ali 32), Lokhra CCC 54 (Rahul Das 12; Sahid Ali 3/17, Dhruv Raaj Borah 3/6, Deep Jyoti Boro 2/8).