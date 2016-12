Former cricketer passes away

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 30 - Former cricketer Surajit Bezborah, who represented the Sivasagar team in inter district tournaments and played for Mohammedan Sporting Club, Kolkata, died at the GMCH today. He was 52. A resident of the Jyoti Nagar area here, Bezborah was the manager of the Balijan Hoogrijan TE of Warren Tea Group. He leaves behind his wife and a son along with mother.