The selection trial will be conducted in the disciplines of boxing, fencing and taekwondo for the boys and girls in the age group of 12 to 17 years. Sportspersons having proficiency in the respective disciplines, at least medal winners in the district level tournaments, may appear in the test with documentary evidences, stated a release.

The trials for all the three disciplines will be held at Dhakuakhana Public Playground, Dhakuakhana on January 4, for only taekwondo at Titabor Dangdhora Chariali Field on January 5 and at the SAI Special Area Games Centre, Tinsukia on January 6 for all the three disciplines. The trials will start at 8 am.