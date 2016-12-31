



The fast bowler smashed 84 off 91 balls with a record seven sixes and then captured four wickets for 36 to lead Australia to a resounding innings and 18-run victory over the hapless tourists.

Skipper Steve Smith set the ball rolling for a dramatic victory when he declared Australia’s first innings at 624 for eight just before lunch.

That gave Australia a 181-run lead and a minimum of 70 overs to bowl out Pakistan. In the end the Australians needed only 53.2 overs to pull off an emphatic victory and with their 39-run win in the first Gabba Test to clinch the three-Test series.

While Smith was named man-of-the-match for his unbeaten 165, it was Starc who put his stamp on the game with his sensational effort with bat and ball.

Starc clubbed seven sixes, the most in an innings in a Melbourne Test, and was severe on Yasir Shah, belting the leg-spinner for five sixes.

He then got into the act with the ball and took the wickets of Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah to clean up the Pakistan tail for Australia.

It was an astonishing collapse by the tourists, who appeared safe from defeat after amassing 443 for nine declared in their first innings over the first three rain-affected days before losing control of the match.

The defeat was Pakistan’s 11th straight test loss in Australia after their last win in Sydney in 1995. Skipper Smith set up the exciting finish with a calculated declaration shortly before lunch.

He called a halt to a massive first innings at 624 for eight – remaining unbeaten on 165 off 246 balls – to give his fast bowlers a crack at the Pakistan openers just before the interval.

SCORECARD

Pakistan 1st innings 443/9 dec

Australia 1st innings 624/8 decl

Pakistan 2nd innings: S Aslam b Hazlewood 2, A Ali lbw b Hazlewood 43, B Azam lbw b Starc 3, Y Khan c Handscomb b Lyon 24, M ul-Haq c Maddinson b Lyon 0, A Shafiq c Handscomb b Lyon 16, S Ahmed b Starc 43, M Amir b Bird 11, S Khan not out 10, W Riaz b Starc 0, Y Shah c Bird b Starc 0; Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-2) 11. Total (All out, 53.2 overs) 163. Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-6, 3-63, 4-63, 5-89, 6-101, 7-143, 8-153, 9-159, 10-163. Bowling: Starc 15.2-4-36-4, Hazlewood 13-3-39-2, Bird 11-2-46-1, Lyon 14-4-33-3. – AFP