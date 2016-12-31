



“In the last two years, so many new players have come into the national team set-up. There is not a single player in the team who takes his position for granted,” Jeje told IANS in a telephonic interview from Aizawl, Mizoram, his home town.

“There are so many players vying for every position in the team. Even my position is not secure, neither is that of Sunil (Chhetri) or anyone,” the 25-year-old Mizoram striker, who has netted a bucketfull of goals for club and country this year, added.

Jeje started the year scoring in the final of the SAFF Cup against Afghanistan which India went on to win.

The former Pune FC marksman also lifted the Federation Cup with Mohun Bagan, ending as the top scorer in the tournament with eight goals from five matches.

He played two World Cup qualifier matches in Indian colours, while also scoring two goals in friendlies. Overall, Jeje scored five times for his country.

“I thank my club (Mohun Bagan) and coach (Sanjoy Sen) for my rise. I have seen myself evolve as a player after joining their ranks. I have learnt to take up more responsibilities.

“(India coach Stephen) Constantine and Chennaiyin FC (his ISL franchise) coach (Marco) Materazzi too played important roles,” Jeje said. He was equally prolific in front of the opponent’s goals in the AFC Cup, finding the back of the net six times in seven matches before Bagan were eliminated in the round of 16.

In the ISL, Jeje scored three goals for Chennaiyin, though the team failed to make it to the playoffs.

“My most memorable goal was the one I scored at the Salt Lake Stadium against Tampines Rovers,” Jeje recalled when asked to pick one goal from his collection of many this season.

Jeje opened the scoring in the fifth minute in that AFC Champions League qualifier which Bagan won 3-1 to script history by becoming the first Indian club to win a qualifying match at the highest level of Asian club football.

“It was a historic match and I felt the crowd simply adored me when I put the ball into the back of the net,” said Jeje, who was spotted by former India youth coach Colm Toal and also played for All India Football Federation’s now-defunct Pailan Arrows developmental side. – IANS