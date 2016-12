Chinese hand grenade found



IMPHAL, Dec 30 - A Chinese hand grenade was found at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal West district today, police said. Visitors at the medical institute found the hand grenade and informed the authorities. The grenade was retrieved and taken to an isolated place in Lamphel area where it was defused by a team of Manipur Police bomb squad, police officials said. – PTI