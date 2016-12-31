The CJNCSD organised the mass protest rally intensifying their protest against the arrest of the two United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and what it called ‘unconstitutional formation’ of the new seven districts in Manipur.

Raising serious doubt on the political intention of the Government of India for its continued silence on the issue, the CJNCSD sought to know from the Centre as to why it has not raised even a single question to the Government of Manipur for the imprisonment of the two UNC leaders and the ‘unconstitutional formation’ of the new districts.

It also slammed the Government of India for alleged siding with the Ibobi Government at the cost of the legitimate aspiration of the Nagas.

“The indifferent attitude of the Government of India towards the present crisis is tantamount to dishonouring of the August 3 Naga Framework Agreement,” the CJNCSD said in a release issued here today.

The organisation also reaffirmed that Naga issue is a political issue and vowed to stand its ground with UNC till the unconditional release of the two UNC leaders and rolling back of the seven districts.

The CJNCSD also submitted another memorandum to the Prime Minister today reiterating their demands to scrap the seven new districts, unconditional release of the two UNC leaders, to respect the Framework Agreement, imposition of President’s rule in Manipur, CBI enquiry into the December 18 communal violence against Naga passengers in Imphal and immediate compensation for the victims.