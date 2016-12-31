He told the media in the party headquarters here at a two-day meeting of CPI(M) State Committee that it appeared the Saffron party along with its wings – RSS and Bajrang Dal – have been able to consolidate its strength taking advantage of the BJP-led NDA Government in Delhi.

“The BJP has finished second in Barjala Assembly constituency and one Zilla Parisad seat in the recently concluded by-elections while the Left Front’s vote share has come down”, he stated.

Explaining the reasons behind the BJP’s good show, Dhar said, “We have come to a conclusion that organisational weakness and use of money power by the Saffron party are the two key factors for the BJP surge in the State.

“Even a section of our people was misled by the money power in the by-elections. However, we will continue to ideologically fight against the anti-Left parties”, he added.

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress, he opined the Mamata Banerjee-led party could not maintain the track the way it started its journey here. “It seems party leaders are confused about their fate due to various reasons”, he said.