Mobile net services resume in Manipur



IMPHAL, Dec 30 - Mobile data services resumed today in Manipur as law and order situation in the State has improved. The decision to resume the services this morning was taken after analysing the existing situation in the State, said a Telecom official. Mobile data services had been snapped since December 17 last after tension erupted when a mob protesting the indefinite economic blockade by United Naga Council (UNC) on the Imphal-Ukhrul road connecting landlocked Manipur allegedly vandalised 22 vehicles. – PTI