Altogether, 212 students from different parts of the district are participating in this coaching camp. Explaining the purpose of this camp, Ganesh Chandra Medhi, Head of the Department of Political Science, Morigaon College and president of the aforementioned Alumni Association of Morigaon College said that there are many promising students within the district who have graduated from Morigaon and Jagiroad colleges, and who possess all the qualities to qualify in all-India competitive examinations like IAS, IPS etc.

But due to lack of coaching and other basic inputs, only two aspirants from Morigaon district, namely Atahar Ali and Narayan Konwar cracked the IAS examination in the last decade. However, several dozen students from Morigaon district got ACS, APS etc during the last three decades. To create a competitive atmosphere in the district as well as to determine target-oriented result in all-India competitive examinations from Morigaon district, the College Alumni Association with the help of the Morigaon administration set up the coaching camp at Morigaon College where senior bureaucrats and academicians will interact with the post-graduate and under-graduate students, Medhi added.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr Leela Kanta Borthakur, Principal of Morigaon College appealed to the students and young aspirants to go indepth in order to face the competitive examination. Dr Borthakur said that several retired IAS officers, including deputy commissioners of Darrang and Morigaon district will take classes in the coaching camp.

Participating in the discussion, Dr Krishna Gopal Bhattacharya, retired Professor of Gauhati University, who also took the first day’s coaching class, said that the widely-discussed negative perception that Assamese boys cannot achieve success in competitive examinations must be proved wrong. Targets should be fixed and self analysis done by the students to fulfil their goals, he added.