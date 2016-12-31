Official sources said that as per the standing orders of the Forest Department, mechanised extraction of sand by using machines in Kulsi river had been prohibited for the survival of the Gangetic river dolphins (Platanista gangetica). However, some sand extractors had been clandestinely using machines for extraction of sand from the Kulsi river.

Talking to ANN Service over telephone, a senior forest official said that over 80 sand extraction machines have so far been seized from the miscreants from various locations along the river under Kamrup West Forest Division from April 2016 till date.