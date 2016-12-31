Bora distributed the free bicycles among 300 girl students hailing from poor and needy families. The girl students were from various schools like Khetri Girls’ School, Dimoria High School, Khetri High School, Durung High School, Pub-Dimoria High School, Sri Satya Sai Girls’ School and Nahargurikhat HS School respectively.

A public meeting was also organised under the chairmanship of the former Headmaster of the school, Kumud Chandra Bordoloi where Bornali Sarmah, Commissioner (Development), Dr Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, CO of Sonapur Revenue Circle, Khabir Ahmed, Inspector of Schools, Nripen Phukan, social worker of Dimoria area, among others, spoke on various issues.

The former PWD Minister stated that a total of 1,399 girl students of 43 schools under Dispur LAC will be benefited by the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme.