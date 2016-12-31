Cleanliness drive by NDRF jawans

ANN Service

AZARA, Dec 30 - NDRF jawans of BSF Headquarter, Patgaon conducted a cleanliness drive at Azara area under the Swachh Abhiyan on Thursday. The drive began at 8 am from Dharapur-Chariali to the LGBI airport covering Azara, Dharapur, VIP Chowk, Kahikuchi, Garal and LGBI airport areas. The mission was conducted in cooperation with Kamrup (M) district administration. During the drive, the NDRF jawans removed the garbage along the NH 37 and in the market areas. The local people hailed such a move by the NDRF jawans.