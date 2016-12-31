|
Cultural prog at Balaji Temple
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 30 - As in the previous years, the Purva Tirupathi Sri Balaji Seva Samiti is organising a cultural programme at the Balaji Temple campus in Garchuk, from 3 pm to 7.30 pm on January 1.
The cultural event will feature items in keeping with the tradition and heritage of Assam and South India such as naam kirtan, folk songs, Sattriya dance, taal vadya concerts by eminent artistes, etc., a press release stated.
Around 40,000 people visit the Balaji Temple on January 1 every year.