In a statement, AJYCP president Biraj Kumar Talukdar slammed the RSS, alleging that the hue and cry at the Kareng Ghar premises generated an undercurrent of unease and disturbance among the people

in the area.

Taking a dig at the RSS for the ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ sloganeering, Talukdar said, “Since the people of Assam are first of all proud of their identity as Assamese, therefore ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ is quite irreverent in this context.”

The AJYCP president alleged that the organisation was trying to mix history with religious sentiments and that it could foment trouble anywhere and at anytime.

Talukdar warned the RSS to refrain from such activities in the future and questioned its silence during the time of devastating floods earlier this year.

“Adequate rainfall keeps Assam clean and, hence, any cleanliness drive does not make any sense. A questionable cleanliness drive by a bunch of people from the RSS seems to have misled the youths of Assam and hence the entire campaign was nothing more than a circus,” said Talukdar.

“After decades of conspicuous silence and ignorance, why should the RSS take care of the monument after so many decades and who allowed them?” he said.