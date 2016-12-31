

(From left) Late Nirode Choudhury’s wife, Dr Indira Choudhury, Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Dilip Chandan, Editor, Asam Bani, and Prof Dilip Kumar Barua, educationist, releasing Dhuburir Hatyakanda Aru Rajkhowar Bisar at the Guwahati Press Club on Friday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma (From left) Late Nirode Choudhury’s wife, Dr Indira Choudhury, Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University, Dilip Chandan, Editor, Asam Bani, and Prof Dilip Kumar Barua, educationist, releasing Dhuburir Hatyakanda Aru Rajkhowar Bisar at the Guwahati Press Club on Friday. – Photo: Samarendra Sarma

Just as the gruesome crime of killing his wife and three daughters by the then retired District and Sessions Judge of Dhubri, Upendra Nath Rajkhowa, in 1970 was unheard of at that time, so was the path-breaking reporting by then Asam Bani journalist late Nirode Choudhury who had chronicled the sequence of events for the general public.

Four decades later, Sahitya Prakash, publishers of The Assam Tribune Group, is reproducing the pioneering reportage by Nirode Choudhury in a book form which is expected add value to the State’s crime literature.

The book titled Dhuburir Hatyakanda Aru Rajkhowar Bichar was released at a function at Swahid Bhavan here by former Tezpur University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury.

Educationist Prof Dilip Kumar Barua was the chief guest of the function, which was presided over by Asam Bani Editor Dileep Chandan.

Among those present on the occasion were late Nirode Choudhury’s wife, Dr Indira Choudhury, Dr Dilip Kumar Hazarika and Riju Hazarika, who also addressed the gathering.

Stating that the book is a big contribution to Assamese literature, Prof Barua described Nirode Choudhury as a pioneer of crime literature in Assam. “The characters he used were not fictional, but real. No one else can narrate such incidents in that captivating fashion,” Barua said, recalling that Nirode Choudhury’s reporting on the murder was like a magnet which used to pull one and all.

“There is crime in every society, though the reasons may vary. Social scientists, litterateurs, journalists and others should brainstorm on the reasons and come up with control measures,” the noted economist added.

Releasing the book, Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury said people used to anxiously wait for a copy of the Asam Bani to read the murder mystery reported by Nirode Choudhury.

“I still remember the sensation Nirode Choudhury created in the 1970s…how he turned a sensational murder case into captivating literature. It was amazing how a journalist could create such an environment. I was in Delhi for my higher studies at that time. My friends used to send me copies of the Asam Bani so that I could read the series. Nirode Choudhury gave a new literary vision to us,” he said.

The 208-page book has been compiled and edited by Hiranya Kumar Barman. “The publication of the book was a national duty. I am not sure if I did justice, but I did it with utmost honesty and sincerity,” Barman said. The function, which began with a mangalacharan and Saraswati Vandana by Dr Parinita Goswami, was conducted by Dipankar Kaushik.

Editor of The Assam Tribune PG Baruah, Director of the Assam Tribune Group of Newspapers SG Baruah, social worker Khanindra Kumar Das, litterateur Gagan Chandra Adhikari and Pankaj Thakur were among those present.