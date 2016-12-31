With China blocking India’s proposal, which was submitted in February to the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, New Delhi has to make a fresh listing request for Azhar to be banned by the global body, officials said here.

After its submission, China twice imposed “technical” hold on the Indian proposal. However, India said it will continue to push forward with resolute determination “through the use of all options available with us to bring perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice.”

Asserting that its submission received the strong backing of all other members of the 15-member Sanctions Committee, the External Affairs Ministry said, “We note with concern China’s decision to block the proposal to list Masood Azhar...

“The international community is aware that the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed which is proscribed by the United Nations, has been responsible for innumerable terrorist attacks on India, including the Pathankot air base attack.” – PTI