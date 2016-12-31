“With regard to the expansion of the ministry, we have conveyed our views to the Chief Minister. We want two more slots in the ministry,” AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said during a press conference here today.

Asked if the party has internally decided on its two likely candidates for the ministerial berths, Bora replied in the negative.

The much awaited expansion of the Sarbananda Sonowal-led ministry is expected to be undertaken by the second half of January 2017.

The AGP has two ministers in the 11-member-strong ministry that took over in May this year following the victory of the BJP-led alliance in the Assembly polls. Besides Bora himself, AGP working president Keshab Mahanta is the other representative of the regional party in the ministry.

Currently, another eight slots in the ministry are vacant.

Bora added that the AGP has also sought chairmanship of various State Government bodies “on proportional basis.”

The AGP chief said that his party is committed to full implementation of all provisions of the Assam Accord and to “preserve the secular character of the Accord.” He also added that the AGP will not compromise on the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“Our stand is clear. Illegal immigrants will have to be detected and deported on the basis on the Assam Accord. The issue of illegal immigrants cannot be settled on the basis of religion,” Bora said.

Speaking on the occasion, Keshab Mahanta said that the AGP is committed to its core issues and regional ideology and added that the coalition government at Dispur will take the State on a “new direction” in the coming days.