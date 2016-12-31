

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting Asom Prakashan Parishad’s ‘Jibonjora Sadhana Bota’ to scientist and writer Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami at the inaugural programme of 30th Guwahati Book Fair on Friday. – UB Photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting Asom Prakashan Parishad’s ‘Jibonjora Sadhana Bota’ to scientist and writer Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami at the inaugural programme of 30th Guwahati Book Fair on Friday. – UB Photos

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the book fair by lighting the ceremonial lamp and emphasised the necessity to hold book fairs at rural areas so that talents scattered across the State get an opportunity of a bigger platform to showcase their creativity.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the State Government was keen to take book fairs to the panchayat level for the benefit of the young generation. “Books have always played a pivotal role in human life showing the right direction and so, it is very important to inculcate the habit of reading in the young generation, the future of the State,” he said.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister cautioned against those writings that have a harmful effect on society. He urged the readers and writers to promote writings that will help in strengthening the social fabric. “I feel authors should shoulder the responsibility of taking both tangible and intangible resources of Assam to the international community by concentrating on themes from the State,” he added, mentioning that positive writings can pave the way to brotherhood, amity and unity.

The Chief Minister presented the Parishad’s ‘Jibonjora Sadhana Bota’ to eminent scientist and writer Dr Dinesh Chandra Goswami. The award consists of a citation, Rs 2 lakh, a memento and other gifts.

Dr Goswami said he felt elated at being considered for the honour. “I am grateful to everyone who stood by me in my journey so far and I acknowledge that my readers have always been my source of inspiration.”

A souvenir was released by scholar Dr Lalit Shyam who stressed the need for a knowledge-based society. He said that literature is the catalyst to life and society, and books have directed man towards spiritual and intellectual enlightenment.