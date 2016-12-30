The girl, aged about 14 years hails from Goalpara district, and had been reported missing since 2015. Police also arrested the person with whom the girl was married.

Goalpara SP Amitav Sinha told this reporter that the case dated back to July 27, 2015, although it was reported on July 31, 2015 under the Lakhipur PS. “Although two accused, including a minor (forwarded to JJB) were detained, the victim could not be rescued during the initial days of investigation. After supervising the case again, we got clues about her whereabouts in Haryana. Following this, a team of Goalpara Police rushed to Haryana where the girl was rescued from Jind district,” Sinha said.

“It has now come to the fore that even the parents of the girl were aware of the girl’s whereabouts,” the SP said.

Rishi Kant of Shakti Vahini, an NGO working against bridal trafficking from Assam and West Bengal, said that it is time that the police should bust the organised rackets thriving in Assam and Haryana.

“In this case, the Assam Police have done quite well. But the big racketeers operating both at the source as well as the destination should be identified and acted upon,” Rishi Kanta said.