The people, who came in sundry vehicles in the last one week, belonged mostly to the native Mising community. They said they had come to practise agriculture on the vast sandbanks. However, they faced stiff resistance from cow and buffalo herders from Bihar, Bengali Hindus and Muslim settlers who have already been settled on the sandbars for sometime now. While the administration has turned a blind eye to the massive encroachment on sandbars here over the last several years, people of the native community were immediately chased away by the magistrates and policemen.

Within a radius of 15 km from here, the Brahmaputra has in excess of 25,000 bighas of sandbars, locally called chars. These chars have been occupied by cattle rearers from Bihar, and to the upstream of Rohmaria, thousands of Hindu Bengalis have put up home and hearth. It is alleged that the latter encroachments went up drastically after January 1971.

It is known that in some of the sandbars, especially towards the Dhemaji side, there are some Mising and Bodo families, who are mostly into small-time agriculture and fishing.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district unit of the Brihattar Asom Gana Mancha has written to the civil administration here, seeking official permission for natives to practise agriculture on the sandbanks of the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh district. The organisation’s district president, Parag Jyoti Baruah, said they are hopeful of a positive response from the administration. The organisation was recently formed to protest against Hindu Bangladeshis getting Indian citizenship.