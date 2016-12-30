Majuli’s Satriya culture, geographical environment and the eternal beauty of Brahmaputra have always attracted people to this island from various parts of the world. But during this season, thousands of visitors from various places of the State visit Majuli for their picnic parties in the bank of various rivers or in the chaporis and create a festive-like atmosphere, particularly during the last week of every year.

On the glittering sands of Brahmaputra banks, people of different ages are now enjoying the aesthetic beauty of Majuli.

The picnickers, however, don’t confine themselves to their respective picnic spots and instead spend their time in enjoying and witnessing the Satriya culture, tribal lifestyle, the tradition of mask making etc.

Picknickers also include students of various educational institutions of the State, who besides enjoying their feasts try to learn about the history of Satras of Majuli district.

The spots near river banks like Khabolu, Bahfala, Doh-Ghoria, Karatipar in the north and Kamalabari ghat, Chumoimari, Afalamukh, Dakhinpat, Fuloni, Salmara in the south of this island and other places like Bhakat-Chapori, Natunbajar, Jengraimukh become the centres of attraction for these picnic parties.

As far as communication is concerned, besides various ferry ghats to reach this island, picnic parties from Lakhimpur and Dhemaji side reach the island by road and return the same day in their personal vehicles.

Not only the people from outside, but the natives of this island also enjoy their picnic parties in the bank of the rivers and try to forget the agony of erosion and flood. The conscious citizens of Majuli and nature lovers have, however, appealed to all picnickers to put all their wastes in a hole or to keep the garbage in one place and keep the environment clean so that the banks of the rivers are not polluted.