The programme got under way on Thrusday morning and the Acharya along with many other saints gave messages of harmony, morality and de-addiction. It was informed that Acharya started his journey on November 9, 2014 from New Delhi on foot to give his message of peace and non-violence all over India and will leave the North-east after attending his programme at Children’s Park, Dhubri.

The 11th Acharya of Jain Shwetambar Terapanth is the first Acharya of the sect to visit the town with hundreds of his followers. While speaking to this reporter, Bimal Oswal, Secretary of the Shree Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Sabha said, “It is an honour for the people of Dhubri that the Acharya, who is a national figure will conclude his North-east journey in this town. He is sure to encourage many youths to leave the path of violence and live an addiction-free life.”

He also informed that Acharya will be praying for world peace with other saints on January 1 befor sunrise.

Talking about the excitement among the devotees Oswal said, “People not only from all over India but people from countries like Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Bhutan etc., also have come to the town to attend the programme.”