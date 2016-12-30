On the first day, general meeting, book release and prize distribution programmes were held at the newly-constructed library building of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha at Rajabahar.

The open meeting was chaired by the president of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, Nurul Sultan and was moderated by the secretary of the organisation, Bichitra Bhushan Kalita.

The meeting was inaugurated by the former president of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, Atul Mahanta. In the meeting, the child magazine of Asam Sahitya Sabha, published by Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, Kuhi was released by the in-charge vice-president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dr Porag Thakur.

The poem collection of Mouchumi Dutta Hazarika Pratyashar Stabak and poem collection of Bandita Sarma Akanir Kabitar Durbin were released by the Dergaon Circle Officer, Lakhimi Dutta and Assistant Professor of Political Science, Nandita Haloi, respectively.

In the meeting, a poem Krishak, depicting the scenery of the peasants lives, was read out by popular writer Panchurika Hazarika.

In the evening, the library campus was illuminated with earthen lamps by Pran Gopal Barthakur. A lamp was also lit before the statue of Bhashar Ojha Hemchandra Baruah by donor-member Sanjay Khound.

Earlier, the programme was initiated by the vice-president of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha Prabhat Kumar Phukan by planting a sapling.

On the second day, 100 flags of Asam Sahitya Sabha were hoisted by 100 individuals of Dergaon. The president of Dergaon Development Authority, Bhola Hazarika, and former secretary of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, Pratap Kondoly, lit the earthen lamp before the portrait of the land donor of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, Jogendra Nath Khound.

Taking part as the chief guest, Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bhorali laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha Bhavan. Delivering his speech, the MLA expressed his concern over existing controversy regarding Asam Sahitya Sabha and urged the gathering to do for the betterment of the Sabha.

It’s worth mentioning that the MLA has already sanctioned a grant of Rs 10 lakh to the Dergaon Sahitya Sabha for the reconstruction of the building. He also assured further support to complete the construction work. Noted social worker and former president of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha, Atul Goswami remembered the contributions of the founders of Dergaon Sahitya Sabha.

Mangaldai: The inaugural centenary celebration of Asam Sahitya Sabha was organised here with a two- day-long programme under the aegis of Mangaldai Sahitya Sabha, a branch of the premier literary body on December 27.

On the occasion, a total of 100 flags of Asam Sahitya Sabha were unfurled by local prominent persons which included ADCs of Darrang Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati and Narnarayan Nath; ASP (HQ) Darrang Suman Chakraborty; Executive Officer, Mangaldai Municipal Board Antara Gogoi; senior academician Dr Biren Deka; Principal, Mangaldai Town Girls’ HS School Amiya Dutta; office bearers of Mangaldai Sahitya Sabha Dr Mrinmoy Nath, Chandrasekhar Roy, Mayukh Goswami, among others.

Earlier, Mrinal Rajbongshi, secretary of Mangaldai Sahitya Sabha outlined the objectives of the programme. This was followed by singing of State anthem O Mor Apunar Desh and Asam Sahitya Sabha’s theme song Siro Senehi Mor Bhasha Janani by all the people present on the occasion. It also featured programmes like smriti tarpan and a colourful cultural function. Earlier on Monday, Sabha’s organisational flag was hoisted by its president Dr Mrinmoy Nath and floral tributes were offered to late office bearers. A general meeting of the local literary body marked the celebrations.

JAGIROAD: Jagi Bhakatgaon Sakha Sahitya Sabha on Tuesday celebrated the centenary year of the Asam Sahitya Sabha at Jagi Bhakatgaon under Mayong Circle with various programmes. The programme began with the hoisting of 100 flags at the Jagi HS School playground led by the President of the Sakha Sahitya Sabha Hiren Sarma. A function was also held in which silpi pensioner Rama Hazarika, poet Rajumoni Saikia, Ajit Rai, litterateur Mahat Das and Lakheswar Deka were felicitated. A ‘Kunhi’ programme was also organised at the Community hall where a large number of students participated.