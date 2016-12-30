Bridal trafficking is thriving in States like Haryana and Rajasthan due to declining girl child ratio. Assam is a potential destination to pick up girl children as brides for the men in those States with ease. Such unusual cases have been occurring here in Lakhimpur district where many young girls are picked up by complete strangers coming as far as from Rajasthan.

Ram Prasad Barhoi, a primary school teacher from Koilamari Tea Estate in Lakhimpur district, was contacted by one Anil Kumar alias Hiralal Agarwal, son of Sohan Lal Agarwal from Sikar district in Rajasthan in middle of this year. Anil wanted to marry Barhoi’s granddaughter Rekha Tanti, a school girl. To get rid of the menace perpetrated by his alcoholic son-in-law Sunu Tanti, Ram Prasad agreed to Anil’s solicitations to marry his granddaughter.

Accordingly, a marriage ceremony was performed in a local temple on July 24, 2016, and a marriage agreement was signed between the two parties before a notary in North Lakhimpur next day. After that Rekha was taken by Anil to his native village of Garuda, Laxmangarh Tehsil under Nechchua Police Station of Sikar district in Rajasthan. Since then Rekha has not visited her home at Koilamari Tea Estate. She is living with her in-laws in the village as her husband Anil Kumar alias Hiralal Agarwal is working in Gujarat.

According to Rekha’s family members, the groom from Rajasthan was introduced to them by one Milki Khodal, daughter of Phulchand Khodal of No. 10 Labour Line of Koilamari Tea Estate. Milki too was married off to one Shrawan Kumar, son of Bhanwar Lal of Baniyon Ka Mohalla, village Garoda in Sikar district of Rajasthan two years ago.

Another girl, Deepanjali from the same tea garden got married to a man from Sikar district in Rajasthan.

One wonders how young girls from a remote tea garden in Lakhimpur district are being matrimonially connected to a village in Rajasthan. This has allegedly been made possible by Hanuman Prajapati, a trader from Sikar, Rajasthan, who runs a grocery store in Koilamari Tea Estate.

According to the family members of Milki, Hanuman Prajapati brought Shrawan Kumar to the tea estate to marry her. Similarly, Ram Prasad Barhoi says that Hiralal Agarwal, who married his granddaughter Rekha Tanti, is a relative of an established businessman from Rajasthan based in North Lakhimpur town. The businessman helped in arranging the marriage between Rekha and Hiralal, says Ram Prasad.

These long distance marriages have been going on in Koilamari Tea Estate of Lakhimpur district quite secretly taking advantage of the social exclusion and poverty of the tea garden worker community.

The community has no idea about the differences in language, social set up, culture, food habit and terrain that their daughters would have to endure throughout their lives in Rajasthan. Noticeably, the grooms who are coming for their brides here are from upper caste communities in socially stratified Rajasthan and the girls they marry are of Adivasi tribes.

The gender ratio in Rajasthan for children up to six years fell sharply from 909 for every 1,000 boys in 2001 to 883 in 2011. The society is so cruel towards girls in Rajasthan that new-born girl children are abandoned on streets.

According to reports, in India, 90 per cent of the 11 million abandoned babies are girls. In Rajasthan, 674 children were abandoned between 2007 and 2011, second highest in the country. This prompted the Rajasthan government to introduce the Ashray Palna Yojana project in the 2015-2016 throughout the State.

Consequently, for a traditionally gender insensitive State like Rajasthan, sending off girls to the in-laws as brides from one of the most socially excluded parts of Assam is a matter of great concern.