GTC post victories

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - Gauhati Town Club (GTC) won both the matches of the Latasil Challenge Inter Coaching Centre (U-14) T-20 Cricket Tournament today. In the first match, they defeated host River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre (B) by 10 wickets while in the second encounter GTC got the better of River Rine A team by 18 runs. Brief scores: River Rine CCC (B) 54 (Dipjyoti Boro 3/1, Dhruv Raaj Borah 3/7). GTC 56/0 (Yogandar Thakur 30, Anuranan Bhardwaj 10). GTC 124/4 (Dhruv Raaj Borah 34, Sahid Ali 28, Saranga Jyoti Deka 20; Rameez Hussain 2/7). River Rine CCC (A) 106 (Rameez Hussain 35, Priyangshu Dutta 23; Dhruv Raaj Borah 6/9, Sahid Ali 2/5). Today’s matches: River Rine (A) vs River Rine (B); GTC vs Lokhra CCC.