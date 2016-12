Tennis tournaments at NRL



GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - The 10th Kaliyani Open Tennis Championship, 2017 will be held at its own courts in the Numaligarh Refinery Township, Numaligarh from January 4 to 8. Kaliyani Club will also host the 25th All Assam Inter District Tournament at the same venue from January 9 to 11 under the aegis of the All Assam Tennis Association, stated a release.