|
Jr tennis at Duliajan from January 16
GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - The Oil India All Assam Junior Tennis Tournament 2017, will be held under the auspices of Zaloni Club, Duliajan from January 16 to 20 at Zaloni Club. The tournament is being sponsored by the Oil India Limited (OIL). The tournament will be held for Boys’ singles U-12, 14 and 18 years and Girls’ singles U-14 and 18 years respectively. All winners will be awarded with cash scholarship.
An organising committee has been formed with Achinta Nath as chairman, Dr Padmanath Taid as organising secretary, Jayanta Kumar Malakar as tournament director and Anshuman Dutta as the chief referee to run the tournament successfully.
Interested players may send their entries on or before January 15 to the organising secretary, Zaloni Club, Duliajan, a press release said.