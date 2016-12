State powerlifting team for natíl meet



GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - Assam will participate in the Junior and Master National Powerlifting Championships (Equipped, Men and Women) which will be held at Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from January 12 to 15, stated a release. The Assam team members are: (Boys/Men) Hiniadri Shekhar Chakroborty, 53kg; Kailash Baruah, 59kg; Subham Dey, 59kg; Biswajit Dihingia, 83Kg; Biswajii Gogoi, 105 kg. ( Girls/Women) Anamika Dutta, 43kg; Anamika Kalita, 47kg; Lucky Ahmed, 63kg; Baishali Barua, 72kg; Murchana Saharia, 84kg; Mosumi Bora, 84kg. (Master-3 Men) Ajit Kunar Baruah. (Master-1 Women) Chandrika Dey Dutta, 57kg; Rakh Sarma, 72kg. (Bench Press) Umaya Salma Sultana, 57kg. Officials: Ajit Kumar Barua (manager), Raju Kumar Das (coach).