State women cricket team for T20

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - Rumeli Dhar will lead the 15-member Assam women team in the BCCI T20 Tournament to be held at Jaipur from January 2. The team: Rumeli Dhar (Capt), Maratha Kanojia (VC), Monikha Das, Rekharani Borah, Rashmi Dey, Jenevie Pando, Anita Lodhi, Papori Gogoi, Deboshree Kanwar, Suparna Sinha, Rajni Lodhi, Hiramoni Saikia (wk), Nirupama Baro, Sabitri Urang, Ruhina Pegu. Manager: Karnal Dutta, coach: Anju Jain, fielding coach: Debajyoti Bora, physio: Juri Dutta, trainer: Neeta Kumbang.