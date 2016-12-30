 
Guwahati, Friday, December 30, 2016
Assam U-19 team for CB Trophy quarterfinal
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) today announced the 15-member Assam team for the quarterfinal match of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Assam will play against Jharkhand at the ACA’s Barsapara cricket stadium here from January 2 to 5. Former Team India player Ajay Ratra is the chief coach of the team while Sandipan Debnath and Dr Jaspal Singh are named as coach and physio of the team respectively.

Squad: Jitumoni Kalita (Capt), Abhishek Tiwari, Subham Mandal, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sandip Paul Mazumdar (VC), Angshuman Saikia, Arbind Biswas, Joy Singh Yadav, Dharani Rabha, Mukhtar Hussain, Akasah Sengupta, Rahul Singh, Hrishikesh Bora, Kalam Raiza.

