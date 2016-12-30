Kalmadi and Chautala were elevated to the honorary position at the IOA’s annual general meeting in Chennai on December 27, shocking the Indian sporting landscape and leaving the Sports Ministry fuming.

As the storm gained in intensity, Kalmadi was the first to step aside yesterday.

But Chautala refused to follow suit though he said that he was ready to relinquish the post if International Olympic Committee has reservations about it. He asked IOA president N Ramachandran to discuss the matter with the IOC.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel said that it will severe ties with the IOA if the controversial decision is not overturned.

“In the General Body Meeting of IOA held on December 27 at Chennai, a resolution was passed to appoint Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents. And therefore, persons who cannot contest elections for any post in the IOA have been appointed as life president of IOA, which in spirit is violative of both IOC’s conditionalities and IOA’s own constitution,” the notice said.

“In view of the above, the IOA is asked to show cause as to why IOA should continue to be recognised as the NOC and government support/assistance of all nature should not be stopped when it has failed to conform to the basic principles of ethics and good governance, violated the directive of the IOC and violated its own rules and thus has adversely impacted the standing and prestige of the country.

“Your reply should reach the office of the undersigned latest by 5 pm on December 30, failing which it would be construed that you have nothing to say in the matter and action will be taken accordingly,” the ministry notice said.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel told PTI that he has no personal issues with Chautala but was forced to take such a step for the good of Indian sport.

“There is nothing personal against them. Chautala has been chargesheeted in a few cases. The ministry was forced to take such a step,” Goel said.

“What the IOA has done is totally unacceptable. They have not adhered to the charter of IOC and had bypassed their own rules. They have also not followed National Sports Development Code. We had recognised the IOA thinking that they will follow the principles of ethics and good governance,” he said.

“I hope good sense will prevail and these decisions are withdrawn. IOA should follow good governance and ethics,” the minister added.

The Sports Ministry in its notice said that under “the terms and conditions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011, recognition to a sports body may be withdrawn, inter-alia, for... Not functioning in the best interest of development of sports”.

The notice quoted relevant provisions of the IOA (and IOC’s approval of the IOA Constitution subject to ratification by IOA General Assembly of these provisions) which state that chargeframed persons cannot contest elections.

The ministry also said that under various decisions of the Supreme Court and High Courts, the IOA was deemed a public body and hence highest level of probity and transparency was needed in its functioning.

“The IOA as the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of India is bound by the provisions of the Olympic Charter, including adherence to the basic principles of ethics and good governance. IOA has been performing state-like functions in its capacity as the NOC such as selection and fielding of the national teams in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc.,” the notice said. – PTI