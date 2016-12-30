TMC announces stir to oust LF in Tripura



AGARTALA, Dec 29 - Trinamool Congress has announced that it would launch a continuous movement in Tripura to “restore democracy” by ousting the Left Front Government in the State Assembly elections scheduled for 2018. “Only a consistent movement can oust the corrupt Marxist Government from power. The way TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has ousted the Marxist Government from power in West Bengal, Tripura too would follow the example,” president of the newly-formed Tripura unit of the party, Asish Saha told reporters here on Tuesday. – PTI