The National Highways 51 and 62 are set for a complete overhaul in the coming year with survey and land acquisition work already in the latter stages of completion. Both Highways will be two-laned in the entire stretch and another road from Baghmara in South Garo Hills (SGH) to Ranikor in West Khasi Hills via Rongara and Balpakram is also expected to start simultaneously.

The projects will be overseen by National Highway Infrastructure Development Company Limited (NHIDCL) with construction to be done by a Delhi-based firm.

“The NH 62, which has been in tatters ever since its construction, will be re-done with quality being maintained. The NH 51 too has been a torture once you cross Tura towards Dalu. This is expected to provide a huge boost to the rural economy just like the NH 44 E has been for villages enroute,” said SN Sangma, a resident of Baghmara. Balpakram and Siju, two of the biggest tourist hotspots in Garo Hills will be touched by these roads.

A journey to Baghmara from Tura generally takes close to five hours despite the distance being only about 116 km while Dalu takes an hour and a half for only 50 km distance due to the terrible state of the road.

Educational infrastructure, which has been crying for a revamp for decades, saw the beginning of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded school project with work underway. The 30 school projects in Garo Hills will lend a tremendous hand in the development of education – a much neglected sector in the entire region.

Besides, the development of school buildings under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), a Central project, will further boost the education sector. The RMSA has planned over 30 projects across Garo Hills for development of existing schools.

A huge number of schools in the Garo Hills region lack basic infrastructure including science labs, playgrounds forcing most students to opt for Arts stream in their higher education.

“We have been dreaming of a Garo Hills with proper connectivity and educational infrastructure for decades now and thankfully 2017 should be a breakthrough year for the region,” said TG Momin, a resident of Tura.