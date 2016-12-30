“The Council of Ministers, in its meeting here yesterday has decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the two security personnel, who died in Kashmir in November.

“The government also decided to provide jobs to the wives of the slain security personnel,” Information Minister Bhanu Lal Saha said. BSF jawan Sambhu Satmura and Army Naik Chittaranjan Debbarma of Tripura were killed in Kashmir last month when Pakistani terrorists attacked their camps. – PTI