2 injured in Nagaland blast



KOHIMA, Dec 29 - Two persons were injured and four vehicles damaged in a bomb blast in Dimapur, police said today. The incident took place last night on the New Dhansiri bridge road in Dimapur, they said, adding the bomb was made of gelatine sticks and packed with sharpnels. Two passers-by were injured in the blast, police said. They were rushed to a hospital, while one who was critically injured, was referred to Guwahati, they said. Four vehicles passing the area were damaged in the blast, police added. – PTI