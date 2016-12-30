ITANAGAR, Dec 29 - Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today congratulated State’s weightlifter Jimjang Deru for setting a new national record and becoming the senior national champion in clean and jerk event under 62 kg category of weightlifting.
In his appreciation letter to Deru, Khandu wrote, “I am elated by the news of you making it to the new Senior National Champion in clean and jerk category of weightlifting by breaking all previous national records.
“Indeed it is a history in making as we know and believe that it is just a beginning. There will be many records broken and too many new milestones set in your future attempts,” he said. – PTI