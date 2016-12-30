Police CID (special branch) officials said they laid a trap for the MRB Seling branch manager Lalhmufiahi by using a bait. Police said Lalhmufiahi and her husband were trying to exchange the new notes worth Rs 27 lakh with old notes in 500 and 1,000 denominations worth Rs 45 lakh.

It was agreed that Lalhmufiahi would pay the person used by police Rs 27 lakh in new notes and the latter would pay her Rs 45 lakh in old notes.

The bank manager, her husband Remruatkima and two other persons were arrested in this connection. Police said Lalhmufiahi stole Rs 26.04 lakh from the bank she works for and borrowed the remaining Rs 96,000 from her friend.