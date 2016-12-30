Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the newly-upgraded ALG in presence of Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Deputy Speaker Alo Libang, State BJP president Tapir Gao and Air Marshal Hari Kumar, AOC-in-C (HQs), Eastern Air Command.

The ALG Tuting is under the control of Air Force Station, Jorhat and it is the sixth ALG to be operationalised in Arunachal Pradesh. In 2009, Government of India and Arunachal Government had come into an agreement to upgrade all landing grounds in the State.

Addressing a gathering of Defence personnel, administrative officials, Gaon Burahs and local public at the Air Traffic Control building, Khandu informed that Pasighat ALG will be the first to have civilian terminal with commencing of Air India flights to the city soon, which was the outcome of his recent talks with the Union Civilian Aviation Ministry.

With ALGs being operationalised in Mechukha, Tuting, Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro and Vijoynagar, the Chief Minister said it will boost regional connectivity in the State and provide further impetus to tourism industry and contribute to the local economy. However, the seventh ALG in Tawang is yet to reach completion, he said. He thanked Govt of India, Indian Air Force and Nagarjuna Construction Company for completing the works of ALG in Tuting within one and half year.