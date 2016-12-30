In the backdrop of the ongoing unrest in Manipur and the Government of India sending additional security forces to the State, the NSCN-IM has also questioned the sincerity of the Central Government in solving the Indo-Naga problem.

Asserting that it is serious and committed for a peaceful solution, the outfit felt that the Government of India seems to have lost its statesmanship in dealing with the issue at hand.

Alleging that the existing problem in Manipur is the creation of CM Ibobi out of “his sheer desperation”, the NSCN-IM asserted that the Nagas will never accept any imposition upon them whether today or tomorrow. It said the creation of new districts out of Naga territory without their consent is a deliberate act to suppress the right of the Nagas.

It further alleged that Manipur Governor Najma A Heptulla apparently had the blessings of the Government of India in giving her assent to the creation of the new districts.

Therefore, the NSCN-IM said, it is clear to the Nagas that the Government of India is instrumental in using Ibobi Singh to please the Meiteis at the expense of the Nagas. Is this not a treacherous attempt to undermine the peace talks on the part of Government of India, it asked while also seeking to know if the Indo-Naga problem can be solved through Ibobi Singh.

According to NSCN-IM, the all out support to CM Ibobi Singh has created a huge trust deficit in the Central leadership. “It is a matter of great surprise to us as the Centre allowed Ibobi Singh to disturb the peace process at this crucial stage,” it said and warned, the Nagas can no longer be blamed for the worst to happen.